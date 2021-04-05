Lattice Token (LTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.83 Million

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Lattice Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001909 BTC on major exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $32.63 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00301334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00095583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.44 or 0.00755346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00029321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 tokens. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Lattice Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.