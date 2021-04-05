Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,507 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SBUX stock opened at $109.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

