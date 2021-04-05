Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,958 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 456.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.34 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

