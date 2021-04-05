Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,330 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $97.23 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.88 and a twelve month high of $98.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

