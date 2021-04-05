Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,330 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,768,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $97.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.88 and a 1 year high of $98.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

