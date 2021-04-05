Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,507 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $109.68 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

