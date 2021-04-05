Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,516,000 after buying an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 839,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,353,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $77.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 53.56. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $77.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

