Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.