Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

