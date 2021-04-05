Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $76.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.