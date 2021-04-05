Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,832,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.83 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $116.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

