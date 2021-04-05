Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

CCI opened at $174.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.06 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

