Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after buying an additional 262,582 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $73.81.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.