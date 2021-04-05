Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.21% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KORP. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 194,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

