Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 264,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 111,290 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.