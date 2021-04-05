Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,403 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 345.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

