Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 13,535 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

BIPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $77.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 53.56. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $77.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

