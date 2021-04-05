Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,078 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000.

Shares of KORP opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

