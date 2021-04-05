Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 917 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

DVY opened at $114.83 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $116.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

