Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

