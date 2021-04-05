Lead Wallet Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $5.94 million and $1.22 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00074316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00298520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00096815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.18 or 0.00783743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029307 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

