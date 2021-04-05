Leadcoin Achieves Market Cap of $342,849.01 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded up 68.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Leadcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Leadcoin has a market cap of $342,849.01 and $80.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00673466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin is a token. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Leadcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

