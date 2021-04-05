Leaf Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,359 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average volume of 1,275 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEAF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Leaf Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LEAF traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 840,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,108. The firm has a market cap of $305.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Leaf Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

