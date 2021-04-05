Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Trading Down 7.9%

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF)’s share price was down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 85,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 23,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LTTHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Learning Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Learning Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

