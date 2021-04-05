Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.40

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 2794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

