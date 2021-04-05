Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $116.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $111.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $96.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

