Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $116.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $111.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Leidos by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Leidos by 27.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

