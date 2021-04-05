LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report sales of $35.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.30 million and the highest is $36.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $30.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $149.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.55 million to $153.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $159.44 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $163.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

