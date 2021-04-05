Lendingblock (LND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 38.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,914.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00055029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00672073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028685 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

