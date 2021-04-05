Levolution Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.49 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Levolution has a market cap of $14.49 million and approximately $196,662.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00670781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028938 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,741,235 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.