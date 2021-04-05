Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 469,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,960. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

