LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $10.02

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $10.79. LG Display shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 8,753 shares traded.

LPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

