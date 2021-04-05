LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.50.
LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LGIH opened at $153.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.24. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
Featured Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.