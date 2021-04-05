LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,750,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $153.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.24. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

