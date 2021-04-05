LGO Token Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (LGO)

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, LGO Token has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LGO Token token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. LGO Token has a market capitalization of $26.04 million and $447,026.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00053115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.23 or 0.00674254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028785 BTC.

About LGO Token

LGO is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 tokens. LGO Token’s official website is lgo.group . The official message board for LGO Token is lgo.group/posts . LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LGO Token

