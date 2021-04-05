Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.77

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 1107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

