Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $169,800.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,844,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.45. 878,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,002. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.