Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.40

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 109712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

