Lido DAO Token Price Up 103.7% This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 103.7% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00300300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00100296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00782959 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028684 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

