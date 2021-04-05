Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 21.3% Higher This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00003689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.26 or 0.00376372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

