Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.36.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

LSPD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.28. 56,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,047. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -79.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.04.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

