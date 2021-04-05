Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $18.83. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 1,612 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
The company has a market cap of $929.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 495,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $86,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
