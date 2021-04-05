Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $18.83. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 1,612 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The company has a market cap of $929.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 495,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $86,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

