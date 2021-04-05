Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $284.10

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $284.10 and last traded at $283.23, with a volume of 3159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.75 and a 200-day moving average of $251.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

