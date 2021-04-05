Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Boosted by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $280.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $159.41 and a 1 year high of $283.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

