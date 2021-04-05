Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Lindsay has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Lindsay alerts:

LNN traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.17.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.