Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of LCTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,774. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 792,095 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

