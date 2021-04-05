LINKA (LINKA) Market Cap Reaches $6.20 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $14,856.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00673971 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00073636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029208 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

