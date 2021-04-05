Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0433 on Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $4,257.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00674212 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028932 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.