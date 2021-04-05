Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.20

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Lion alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.25 million. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.