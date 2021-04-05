Liquidity Network Market Cap Tops $835,483.15 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $835,483.15 and approximately $71,871.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00297424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.00743958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

