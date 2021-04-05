Lisa A. Mango Sells 8,336 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $337,608.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of -22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 227.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 243.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 985,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 134.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 173.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 401,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

